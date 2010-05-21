Ex-Googler Jon Steinberg Joins NYC Startup BuzzFeed

Jonah Peretti, founder and CEO of BuzzFeed

Former Google executive Jon Steinberg is joining New York City startup BuzzFeed as President.Jon is leaving a position as executive-in-residence to take on the new job. He will report directly to BuzzFeed’s founder and CEO, Jonah Peretti.



BuzzFeed is a trends aggregator which uses a combination of algorithmic and human sifting to pick out popular web content.

Jon, who worked on the Local Markets team before leaving Google, will manage “business development, sales, and operations” at BuzzFeed.

The full announcement:

New York, NY – May 20, 2010 – BuzzFeed announced today that Jon Steinberg will be joining the company as President starting June 2, 2010. Steinberg will be responsible for helping BuzzFeed develop its ad products and monetization strategy. He will manage business development, sales, and operations, and will report to Founder and CEO Jonah Peretti.

Steinberg joins Buzzfeed from an Executive-in-Residence role at Polaris Venture Partners, where he worked as part of a team to open Dogpatch Labs New York, performed deal identification and analysis, and worked with portfolio companies in the New York market. He was previously an executive with Google on the Local Markets team, where he developed AdWords partnerships with yellow page and other local media partners to grow Google’s small/medium advertiser base.

“Jon brings a unique mix of sales and business development combined with ad product knowledge to BuzzFeed. He has a technical sensibility that will allow him to bring our products to market, while simultaneously working closely with me and our technical and editorial teams,” said Peretti, “We very excited to have him join us for the growth phase ahead.”

“With the BuzzFeed team, existing site, network, analytics products, and Jonah’s vision, we’re poised to scale this company into a consumer and advertiser experience designed for the viral web. I’m thrilled to be joining the team and company.”

“Jon Steinberg is a talented executive with boundless energy and we are thrilled to announce he is joining us along with our new financial partners RRE, Ron Conway, and Chris Dixon,” said BuzzFeed Chairmen Ken Lerer. “We now have the resources and the talent to build a big company that powers viral content and advertising on the social web.”

Steinberg received a master’s degree in business administration from the Columbia Business School and a bachelor’s degree from the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs at Princeton University. He lives in New York City with his wife and two children.

