Ex-Googler Joins Nut Company

Google’s (GOOG) copious snack provisions will provide ex-Google.org managing director Linda Segre industry experience in her new job.

She has just been appointed the newly created title SVP of corporate strategy and communications for Diamond Foods, which sells nuts, trail mix, and Pop Secret popcorn.

At Google.org, the company’s philanthropic arm, she “oversaw the climate change and global development initiatives and managed all operational aspects of the organisation,” accoring to a release. Now she will head up corporate communications, investor relations, business development and strategic planning.

Google.org has gone through a bit of a shakeup lately, including former boss Larry Brilliant’s departure to another foundation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.