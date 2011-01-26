AOL Bags Another Ex-Googler – This One Is Actually A Products Guy

AOL products boss Brad Garlinghouse just bragged on Twitter about hiring an ex-Googler named Adam Smith. Smith will be West Coast Lead at AOL Ventures.



Who is he?

Here’s a quick rundown on our man:

Senior Product Manager at Google from January 2003 – August 2009

Product Manager at NETikos from 2001 – 2003

Research Assistant at MIT Media Lab from 1999 – 2001

Toy Design Engineer at Brainwave Toys from 1998 – 1999

Software design specialist at Delorme in 1996

Educated at MIT Media Lab, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Columbia University, Bowdoin College, and Indian Springs School

On his personal site, Adam writes:

I am excited to take on the role as the West Coast Lead of AOL Ventures. As a runner, sculptor, painter and rock climber, I’ve scaled new heights as a Product Manager at Google. At the MIT Media Lab as a graduate student, I applied the right side of my brain as a Toy Designer making toys that communicated with one another. Hailing from the great state of Alabama, I made use of both of my feet after learning it’s better to ask for forgiveness than permission.

