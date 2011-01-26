AOL Bags Another Ex-Googler – This One Is Actually A Products Guy

Dylan Love
adam smith

AOL products boss Brad Garlinghouse just bragged on Twitter about hiring an ex-Googler named Adam Smith. Smith will be West Coast Lead at AOL Ventures.

Who is he?

Here’s a quick rundown on our man:

  • Senior Product Manager at Google from January 2003 – August 2009
  • Product Manager at NETikos from 2001 – 2003
  • Research Assistant at MIT Media Lab from 1999 – 2001
  • Toy Design Engineer at Brainwave Toys from 1998 – 1999
  • Software design specialist at Delorme in 1996
  • Educated at MIT Media Lab, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Columbia University, Bowdoin College, and Indian Springs School

On his personal site, Adam writes:

I am excited to take on the role as the West Coast Lead of AOL Ventures.  As a runner, sculptor, painter and rock climber, I’ve scaled new heights as a Product Manager at Google.   At the MIT Media Lab as a graduate student,  I applied the right side of my brain as a Toy Designer making toys that communicated with one another.  Hailing from the great state of Alabama, I made use of both of my feet after learning it’s better to ask for forgiveness than permission.      

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.