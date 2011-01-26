AOL Bags Another Ex-Googler – This One Is Actually A Products Guy

AOL products boss Brad Garlinghouse just bragged on Twitter about hiring an ex-Googler named Adam Smith. Smith will be West Coast Lead at AOL Ventures.
Who is he?
Here’s a quick rundown on our man:
- Senior Product Manager at Google from January 2003 – August 2009
- Product Manager at NETikos from 2001 – 2003
- Research Assistant at MIT Media Lab from 1999 – 2001
- Toy Design Engineer at Brainwave Toys from 1998 – 1999
- Software design specialist at Delorme in 1996
- Educated at MIT Media Lab, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Columbia University, Bowdoin College, and Indian Springs School
On his personal site, Adam writes:
I am excited to take on the role as the West Coast Lead of AOL Ventures. As a runner, sculptor, painter and rock climber, I’ve scaled new heights as a Product Manager at Google. At the MIT Media Lab as a graduate student, I applied the right side of my brain as a Toy Designer making toys that communicated with one another. Hailing from the great state of Alabama, I made use of both of my feet after learning it’s better to ask for forgiveness than permission.
