Uber just poached a longtime Google exec from SoftBank to be its new head of HR

Uber is bringing in Liane Hornsey, a longtime VP at Google and current operating partner at SoftBank, to be its new Chief HR Officer.

The move gives Uber a seasoned executive with public company experience to help manage the $66 billion ride-hailing service’s rapidly swelling ranks and to guide it through the various challenges facing startups as they evolve into giant businesses.

Travis Kalanick announced the hiring in an email to Uber employees on Friday, calling her “one of the most sought-after ‘people people’ in the world,” according to a source inside the ride-hailing company.

Uber confirmed Hornsey’s hire to Business Insider, but declined further comment. SoftBank and Hornsey didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The opening at Uber, one of the fastest-growing companies in tech, became available in July when its former head of HR Renee Atwood left to join Twitter. Atwood had been at the company from when it was 605 employees to more than 5,000.

Hornsey, though, brings in experience of running human resources at a large, public company — something Uber will need as it matures into a company with IPO potential.

Hornsey’s LinkedIn shows she had spent nine years at Google as its Vice President of Global People Operations before she moved to being a VP on the sales side, reporting to Nikesh Arora.

She followed Arora to SoftBank International in September 2015 to be its Chief Administrative Officer and operating partner, helping other startups with their HR needs. Arora left his position in June 2016, and now Hornsey’s departure follows nearly six months after. Hornsey will start at Uber in January.

