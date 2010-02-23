Ex-Google President, Accel EIR Takes CEO Gig

Sukhinder Singh Cassidy, Google‘s former president of Asia-Pacific and Latin American operations, is the new CEO of fashion and shopping social network Polyvore, All Things D reports.



Sukhinder leaves her role as CEO-in-residence at VC firm Accel to take the gig.

She quit Google last year shortly after “business founder” Omid Kordestani semi-retired and Google Europe boss Nikesh Arora got his job (and Sukhinder didn’t).

Polyvore, which attracted six million unique visitors last month, was founded in 2007 and is backed to the tune of $8.1 million from Benchmark Capital, Harrison Metal and Matrix Partners.

Sukhinder told All Things D the site could expand into new businesses adjacenct to fashion such as interior design.

