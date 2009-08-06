Ex-Google OpenSocial Guy Kevin Marks Lands At BT

Kevin Marks, who worked on Google’s OpenSocial and other social networking related products, has landed at BT as VP of Web Services after leaving Google (GOOG) in June.



He’ll be based at Ribbit, the Internet phone company that BT (BT) bought for $105 million last summer.

Ribbit is not a consumer-focused service like Skype or Vonage; instead, it’s designed to be baked into other apps as a behind-the-scenes phone and data service.

