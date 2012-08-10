Ex-Goldman Programmer Sergey Aleynikov Criminally Charged With Illegally Copying Computer Code

This just in from Reuters Saqib Ahmed…



Photo: Twitter.com/SaqibReports

Back in December 2010, Sergey Aleynikov, a former computer programmer at Goldman (2007 to 2009), was found guilty of stealing proprietary HFT trading code from the bank.

As a result, he was sentenced to 97 months in federal prison.

However, in February of 2012, his conviction was overturned by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

Now he’s facing these new charges brought by the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, Reuters reports.

Business Insider has learned that Aleynikov will be arraigned sometime this afternoon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.