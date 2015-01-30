Single Man Searching For Love Had His Ex-Girlfriends Review Him For His Tinder Profile

Forget cheesy quotes and listing your height in your Tinder profile; one man got creative by listing four-star reviews written by his ex-girlfriends.

Jake Chapman, 26, from Seattle in Washington, hopes this tactic will help him find love…or at least, score a date.

His profile includes a wide range of reviews from his exes (most of whom want Chapman to leave them alone.)

“We were young and dumb – you were an a**hole. Looks like you’ve changed and like you’re doing awesome now,” reads a review from ex-girlfriend Danielle.

The Daily Mail reports Chapman “a web engineer, revealed his new profile – and the attention he has received on social media – has made his Tinder profile blow up.”



“I wanted to put up an honest view of what my exes thought of me, with just a bit of confidence about it because it’s Tinder,” Chapman told The Daily Mail.



