Ex-Girlfriend Of Man Accused Of Killing His Hedge Fund Father Says The Son 'Talked A Lot About His Dad'

Getty Images/ Astrid Stawiarz / Contributor Thomas Gilbert and ex-girlfriend Anna Rothschild attend the 2014 Animal USA Event at The Jane Hotel on January 29, 2014 in New York City.

An ex-girlfriend of the man who has been accused of killing his hedge-fund-manager father told the New York Post that he often complained about his father being “hypercritical” of him.

Anna Rothschild, a divorcee who is in her mid-40s, said that 30-year-old socialite Thomas S. Gilbert Jr. said he “couldn’t do anything right” in the eyes of his father, 70-year-old hedge fund manager Thomas S. Gilbert Sr.

“He talked a lot about his dad and how mean he was to him and how nothing was good enough,” Rothschild told the Post.

Thomas Gilbert Jr. has been charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon in his father’s death. The elder Gilbert was found dead with a gun wound to his head at his apartment in Manhattan’s Upper East Side on Sunday.

Police said there was some sort of argument about money between the father and son, and ABC News has reported that the father was considering no longer paying his son’s rent and reducing his weekly allowance. According to the New York Post, his father was going to cut his allowance by $US200. Gilbert Sr. had been subsidizing his son’s lifestyle by paying for his son’s $US2,400 a month Chelsea apartment and giving him a weekly allowance of $US600, the Post’s report said.

Rothschild, who said she dated Gilbert Jr. for a few months last year, called Gilbert Jr. a “loner” and said he wanted to start his own hedge fund but that his father wouldn’t help him.

In May 2014, Gilbert Jr. — a graduate of The Buckley School, Deerfield Academy and Princeton University — filed a form D with the Securities and Exchange Commission for his own hedge fund, Mameluke Capital Fund LP. It’s unclear how many assets under management he had.

Rothschild, who is described in her Facebook page bio as “one of most sought after socialites on the Upper East Side”, told the Post that she last saw Gilbert Jr. around Christmas and he seemed “totally normal.”

The elder Gilbert was the founder of long-short equity hedge fund Wainscott Capital Partners. Gilbert, who had more than 40 years of experience on Wall Street, opened the fund in 2011. He was described to Business Insider by a friend as a “very nice man.”

