Ex-GE CEO Jack Welch Gives Current GE CEO Jeff Immelt a Performance Review

What does former GE (GE) boss and straight-from-the-gut management superstar Jack Welch think caused GE’s first quarter bomb? Is GE’s model broken? (Common analyst conclusion.) Did the economy and “market disruption” cause unforeseeable problems? (Wimpy GE explanation.)



Hell no!, said Jack on GE-owned network CNBC this morning.

The problem is simple: GE CEO Jeff Immelt (Jack’s handpicked successor). Jeff made a promise to deliver something, Jack roared, and, three weeks later, he failed to deliver it.

“Jeff has a credibility issue,” said Jack. “He’s getting his arse kicked.”

See Also:

Welch: “Nonsense” That GE Should Sell NBC U

Pathetic GE: Blame Bear Stearns For Our Mess

Uh-oh: GE Blows Q1; NBC U Misses Too

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.