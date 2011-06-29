Ex-Gator Says He "Hypothetically" Sold Jerseys – Will The NCAA "Hypothetically" Punish Florida?

Photo: Berniestew/Wikimedia Commons

Dolphins linebacker Channing Crowder has hinted that he sold game jerseys when he played for the Florida Gators.On his new two-hour talk show on WQAM in Miami yesterday, Crowder said, “I’ll say hypothetically I don’t have any more of my Florida jerseys. There were some Jacksonville businessmen that really hypothetically liked my play.”



It’s always good to spill the beans on NCAA violations on your first day on the job.

Crowder’s semi-admission was part of a conversation expressing his support for former Ohio State quarterback Terrelle Pryor, according to CBS Sports.

In theory, Crowder could have truly meant his statement as a hypothetical. But that seems like an awfully specific situation to make up on the spot for the sake of argument.

Selling memorabilia has been at the centre of numerous recent NCAA investigations. At Ohio State, Pryor and his teammates were accused of trading jerseys and other items for tattoos. And Georgia’s A.J. Green was suspended four games and fined $1,000 last year for selling his Independence Bowl jersey last year.

There’s little precedent for a program being punished retroactively for a player selling jerseys. Typically the player himself is punished while the program is spared.

But, hypothetically, if Crowder sold jerseys at Florida from 2003-2005, he could be deemed ineligible, and the program could face sanctions for using an ineligible player.

USC had its 2004 BCS Championship taken away recently because Reggie Bush was determined to be retroactively ineligible.

Obviously all of this is premature. No NCAA investigation is underway, and Crowder didn’t concretely admit to anything.

But considering how proactive the NCAA has been lately, Gator fans have reason to worry.

Source: CBS Sports

