The Only Happy Ending To The Galleon Story

The Raj story is all around depressing, but we’re happy to report one bit of good news.



Having Galleon on their resumes, has not been a killer for the 80+ US employees of the firm.

We hear from someone familiar with the firm that all the big portfolio managers (who weren’t indicted) have landed at shops like Soros, Kingdon Capital Management, HealthCor. Speficially, Galleon financial services analyst Eric Wasserstrom wound up with Soros.

Ex-Galleon executives Richard Schutte and George Lau founded the hedge fund Spottail.

We hear ex-Galleon employees are not particularly shocked at the guilty verdict, but are still surprised that they got him on every count.

For more on what happened today see here >

