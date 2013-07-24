Ex-Financial Planner Arrested Over Alleged $1.4m Fraud

Former financial advisor Tina McPhee has been arrested for allegedly stealing a total of $1,388,000 from clients’ investments.

McPhee faced the Adelaide Magistrates Court this morning on 134 counts of theft.

She will remain in police custody until the case returns to court next Monday.

McPhee previously worked at an Adelaide firm but a company employee said she had not worked there for a number of years.

