A disgraced ex-FIFA official made a dead serious response video to John Oliver

Jack Warner, the disgraced ex-FIFA official who was indicted on corruption charges alongside eight other current and former FIFA officials, has called out HBO host John Oliver in a video message.

On Tuesday Oliver bought four minutes of ad time on Trinidad’s TV6 and aired a segment directed toward Warner specifically. It was filmed in Oliver’s studio and looked like a regular segment of his late-night show, complete with punch lines about Chuck Blazer’s cats and the TV show “Mike and Molly.”

Warner did not take it lightly. In response to Oliver saying Warner should turn on FIFA and reveal all their dirty secrets, Warner said he doesn’t answer to a “comedian fool.”

Warner’s response video — running at nearly three minutes, half of which is rendered nearly inaudible by a soaring instrumental track — also criticised Oliver (whom he calls “American”) for affecting a Caribbean accent at one point.

Warner opens:

“It is very incomprehensible how a local TV station, a national TV station, could allow a foreigner, also an American foreigner, to come into this country, to embarrass its citizens, to embarrass our people, to be critical of the way we speak, to be critical of the way we look, to be critical of our culture, and if that is what a local TV station wants to propagate on our population, I say heaven help us. I don’t need any advice from any comedian fool who does not enter this country to tell me what facts to release or not to release. That is not his business. I don’t take any instructions from him.”

The Trinidadian channel CNC3 noted on Facebook that Warner’s staff added the music.

He adds: “Against outsiders, we have to stand united.”

The full video:

Oliver does do a Caribbean accent at one point in his video, but he then makes fun of himself for how awful it is.

“I’ll just pause for a second to allow the people on Trinidad to laugh at the whitest person who has ever lived attempting to speak Trini,” he says after doing the accent.

On his TV6 ad, Oliver pleads, “I am begging you: release everything. Because, here’s my argument, why the hell not? It’s not like you’re not potentially in a lot of trouble. Seriously, I’ve been looking through the indictment and … good luck with that.”

Here’s Oliver’s video:

Oliver did the whole TV6 stunt because a week earlier Warner bought ad time on the channel to air his own propaganda segment defending himself. In another self-defence video, Warner cited an article from The Onion as proof that the US was at the center of a conspiracy to take the 2018 or 2022 World Cup.

