Ex-Facebook Employee: Sheryl Sandberg Killed Facebook's Frat House Culture

Katherine Losse, an employee at Facebook from 2005-2010 and author of a new book about her time at the company called The Boy Kings, spoke with Bloomberg West on Tuesday about how Facebook moved past the days when it operated as a frat house.



“I think it had made a lot of strides forward,” Losse said in the interview, about how Facebook’s frat vibe changed while she was there, largely thanks to COO Sheryl Sandberg. “Obviously, Sheryl’s arrival really helped with that because when she came in, she said, ‘I really care about this. I want this to be a great place for women to work.’ I think it’s taken some work, but I think it’s getting much better.”

