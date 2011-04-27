Ex-Facebook CFO, Khosla VC Gideon Yu Goes To…The San Francisco 49ers

Ex-Facebook CFO, YouTube CFO, and Khosla Ventures partner Gideon Yu, will, in the next few weeks, join the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers as Chief Strategy Officer, a source familiar with the hire tells us.



Yu is famous for being the deal-making CFO who sold YouTube to Google for $1.6 billion and convinced Microsoft to invest in Facebook at a then shocking $15 billion valuation.

He left Facebook in 2008. After that, he joined Vinod Khosla’s VC firm as a full partner, leading investments in Square, Meebo, and Hunch.

He will remain on the boards of Square and Meebo.

