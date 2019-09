Former Facebook CFO Gideon Yu has joined VC firm Khosla Ventures as a General Partner, TechCrunch’s Michael Arrington reports, citing “multiple sources.”



Before working at Facebook — where he was ousted earlier this year — Yu was instrumental in Google’s acquisition of YouTube and worked at Yahoo and Sequoia Capital.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.