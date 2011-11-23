Twitter Is A Big Mess, Says Fleeing Engineer

Photo: Twitter

Things may not be as rosy as they seem inside Twitter’s offices, according to an engineer that used to work there.Former Twitter engineer Adrien Gaarf said he left the company because it was becoming too difficult a place to work. He’s one of several that have left Twitter in the past few months.



Gaarf paints a picture of a workplace that seems increasingly catty now that it has grown from 150 employees to around 750. He writes:

Another reason is that, internally, things are pretty tumultuous. Technical debt is shrinking but still sizable. Projects tend to be judged based on how clever their name is (I’ve learned lots of exotic bird names), and that tends to correlate with how popular the stakeholder is, not with objective value nor usefulness. Many folks have left in past few months, triggering waves of FUD within the ranks. There are plenty of turf wars, and a lot of strong personalities with conflicting views as to what the product is, how it works, and what it means. Eventually, the kool-aid turned a bit sour for me.

Twitter now has an $8 billion valuation.

Twitter PR has, in the past, told us this is the kind of story it doesn’t comment on.

Turnover is common at maturing startups. A lot of the people who first built the company are not going to be the people who are good at taking it to the next level. That said, public comments like these are highly unsual.

