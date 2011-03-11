Ex-Eagle Brian Westbrook Wants To Come Home

I love a great comeback but as a Philadelphia Eagles fan I have no interest seeing in Brian Westbrook back in Eagle green. Westrbook told Comcast SportsNet that he would like to return the Eagles. Thanks for the memories B’West but the birds are just fine at running back.



Former Pro Bowl Philadelphia Eagles running back Brian Westbrook told Comcast SportsNet that he talks to Andy Reid frequently, once a week. “We always talk, and I would love to be back in Philly. So we’ll see how things go. I think I can help out. I think they have a very good group of young guys on this team at every position, but I still think I can help this team win.”

Brian Westbrook is currently an unrestricted NFL free agent. After spending his first eight NFL seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, the team cut Westbrook last year. Westbrook signed a one year deal with the San Francisco 49ers and split time as a starter at the end of the season. A return to Philly would not be uncharacteristic for Andy Reid but seems highly unlikely.

