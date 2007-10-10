Ex-DoubleClick Media CEO Barry Salzman To YCD

Barry Salzman will be the CEO of YCD (www.ycd.net), which provides on-site media solutions to retailers (translation: those video screens you see near the registers, which, unbeknownst to you, are connected to a central network run by a third party). Salzman and YCD puff after jump.



Salzman brings to YCD a proven track record in building and managing an international high growth business to help marketers utilise technology solutions that overcome traditional communication boundaries. As President of DoubleClick’s global media businesses, Salzman spearheaded the US-based company’s expansion into 24 countries. During his tenure, he helped lead DoubleClick from start-up to a global leader with revenues in excess of $500 million and over 3,000 employees worldwide.

YCD works with some of the world’s most recognisable brands including Philips, McDonald’s, Giorgio Armani, Toyota, MasterCard and Hilton helping them create effective on-site media environments and is backed by leading venture capital firms Pitango Ventures and Arts Alliance. The company will look to Salzman to continue to grow its presence worldwide. “It is a significant achievement to be able to attract such calibre of management and is a clear testament to the great potential of YCD,” said Netalie Nadivi, Philips, Manager, Business Development.

YCD’s solutions allow customers to integrate and manage hundreds of customised audio and video channels through a single web-based interface, across hundreds or even thousands of locations. In addition, with its licensed digital media content, the company offers a full service offering to clients seeking measurable returns from targeted point-of-sale communications, while enriching the customer experience through a turnkey customised programming solution.

The company’s expertise in redefining the in-store experience has been utilized in a variety of industry sectors, including retail, banking, supermarket, hospitality and automotive to create targeted customer experiences cost-effectively and efficiently.

