Ex-Dewey Partner Says That Recruiters And Bloggers Sank The Firm

The massive New York law firm Dewey & LaBoeuf is collapsing because its leader, Steven Davis, guaranteed partners multi-million dollar bonuses, even though he couldn’t afford it.



The firm’s former head of global real estate, Stuart Saft, who’s now at Holland & Knight, spoke with Bloomberg yesterday about the whole debacle.

When Lee Pacchia asked him what the mood was like amidst the huge exodus of partners and associates, Saft said, “this is going to sound really strange, but I didn’t see any of it” because “none of the attorneys had left the real estate department.”

He also said that since the scandal started leaking, he received calls from 43 recruiters asking him to move his practice. “Many of us believe that in fact, the story started with blogs, and that it was the recruiters who got the story from the blogs and took it over to the mainstream press. … I was besieged by calls from recruiters, as were my associates. Every day, there were multiple calls coming in. We thought this was going to be a bonanza for the recruiters if they could destabilize the situation. They took the story from the original blogs to the Times and the Journal, and from there it became a media sensation.”

Check out the full Bloomberg interview here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.