Ex-Deutsche Bank Trader Recalls Being Fired Multiple Times By Key-Pelting Hedge Fund Manager Richard Grubman

No more Ritz?!

This is just a quick character reference about Richard Grubman, the hedge fund manager that threw his car keys at the valet and was subsequently forbidden from going near the Ritz Carlton. (That’s his mug shot.)An email tells us:



“I used to trade with that guy at DB. He is the worst! He just always sounded miserable on the phone and would fire us pretty much every week.”

**** By the way, Bob Sacamano has just pointed out that this is the guy that Jeff Skilling famously called an “arsehole” on an open conference call about Enron’s balance sheet.

From Bob: “Grubman once aggressively questioned Enron’s balance sheet disclosure during an analyst conference call. The questions were so pointed that Jeff Skilling responded by calling Grubman an “arsehole” on the open line.”

Thanks, Bob!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.