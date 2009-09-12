Stanford's Chief Of Security Was A Top DEA Agent

People surrounding the Stanford case seem to be as shady as the alleged fraudster himself.



First there was the bizarre blood brother, then the $4500 an hour court appointed attorney.

And now comes Tom Raffanello, the former chief of the DEA’s Miami office, who was indicted for ordering the shredding of Stanford’s records.

The Miami Herald reports that Raffanello, who led the agency’s cases against Manuel Noriega and Medellin cartel kingpin Fabio Ochoa, left the DEA five years ago, to become Stanford’s security chief.

Raffanello was charged with ordering workers to destroy thousands of documents just days after government agents shut down the banking empire in a massive fraud case.

He will be arraigned September 18.

