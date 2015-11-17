Ex cricketers are getting stuck into the 'arrogant' Australian team over Ross Taylor's record 290 innings

Ross Taylor of New Zealand scored a record 290 against Australia. Photo: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

No umbrage taken by Ross Taylor; no offence intended by Australia’s cricketers.

Both sides played down a potential trans-Tasman cricketing stoush after former Australian fast bowler Dirk Nannes and former New Zealand batsman Mark Greatbatch took aim at the home team for not shaking Taylor’s hand after his epic knock of 290 in Perth on Monday.

Greatbatch said such behaviour was typical of the Australian team.

“That is a disgrace and that sums up the Australians,” the former New Zealand opener and coach said. “They’re just arrogant people.”

Taylor was caught at deep mid-wicket and kept on running as he was last New Zealand wicket to fall. He was adamant it wasn’t an Australian snub after Nannes in the radio commentary box accused the hosts of “horrendous sportsmanship” when none of them shook Taylor’s hand.

“When I get out, I walk off as quick as I can. I got out on the far side and they were all congratulating him (sub fielder Jon Wells) and I walked off as fast as I could. I’m sure it was just a coincidence more than anything,” Taylor said.

Australian batsman Adam Voges was baffled by all the fuss.

“I think, to a man, we all clapped Ross for every milestone that he made. And I shook his hand at the end of play today. It was an amazing innings. I think the game has been played in wonderful spirit so far,” Voges said.

After the players had rushed off to prepare for Australia’s second dig, Nannes let rip in his commentary for the ABC.

“After the innings – he’s made 290 – not one person from the Australian camp went and shook his hand,” Nannes said.

“In the spirit of the way this game has been played … I can’t help but be disappointed that no one actually went out to him and shook his hand. It’s not that hard is it?

“You don’t have a guy bat for a day and half out and there and just not even acknowledge it. That’s horrendous sportsmanship.”

Nannes’ co-commentator suggested that it had been an unintended oversight, rather than anything malicious.

“But this Australian team, we’re pretty good at lapsing. It’s not hard to just do the simple things,” Nannes added.

“It’s like when you’ve got a kid – you teach them to say thank you when they go for a sleepover, you teach them to say thank you for the meal – pleases and thank yous.

“That’s the sort of thing that happens on a cricket field. Yes, you say it’s a lapse, but we see it more and more often, and it’s not a good look.”

Most of the Black Caps rushed up to shake Australian opener David Warner’s hand after he was dismissed for 253 in the first innings.

* This article was originally published on Stuff.co.nz. See the original here.

