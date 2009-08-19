Ex-Credit Suisse Broker Guilty Of $1 Billion Fraud

In a post-Madoff and Stanford world, a $1 billion securities fraud sounds like pocket change. But at least there’s a little justice for folks on Wall Street who can’t play by the rules:



NY Daily News: The federal jury in Brooklyn took only three hours to convict Eric Butler of charges that he fooled clients into thinking their investments were backed by low-risk, government-guaranteed student loans.

Instead, Butler and his partner at Credit Suisse, Julian Tzolov, purchased high-risk securities to obtain higher sales commissions.

Butler, 36, appeared stunned by the verdict, which carries a maximum penalty of 45 years in prison.

Prosecutors apparently introduced photos of Butler and Tzolov partying in Miami and Europe — you know, just in case the jurors had even a shred of sympathy for them.

