Ex-Cop Says He Ticketed Dead People To Keep Up With The NYPD's Quotas

A former cop who pleaded guilty in May to falsifying business records claims he only issued tickets to dead people because the NYPD brass said his 125 to 150 tickets a month weren’t enough.In papers filed in Manhattan Supreme Court, Paul Pizzuto said prior to the scandal he “always issued summonses to motorists who deserved the summonses” and since he didn’t want to start targeting innocent people, he decided to ticket the dead as a way to meet his quota, the New York Post reported Friday.



“Specifically, [Pizzuto] was told that he needed to start issuing more summonses for red-light and seat-belt violations” or he would be moved, according to his lawsuit.

But the department claims Pizzuto, who was in financial trouble, faked his numbers as a way to supplement his overtime hours.

Pizzuto’s scheme fell apart last July and he pleaded guilty in May to three counts of falsifying business records. He was fired in June.

And now he’s protesting his firing, claiming he didn’t get a hearing, according to the Post.

However, the department has said he wasn’t entitled to one since his actions are considered an “oath of office” offence.

