Meet the ex-con who owns a ClassPass-featured workout studio on the same block he used to run a million-dollar cocaine ring

After completing his sentence and frustrated by a discouraging job search as an applicant with a criminal record, Coss Marte brought his prison workout to the masses. His studio, ConBody, on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, is just down the block from where he started selling drugs when he was younger.

