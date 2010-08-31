Ex-Con Says Black Market Prices Are Surging At Michigan Prison

Even prisoners can’t escape hard times in recession Michigan.

A recently released convict says the cost of cigarettes and other black market commodities has surged (via TWI):

[B]lack market prices were suddenly going through the roof. The price of a deck of smokes tripled. There was an actual economic reason about this. I went away in Michigan, where a lot of people lost their houses, mostly poor people already. When they had to move away from the prison, it meant they couldn’t bring their loved ones as much contraband group, which meant the price of what there was sky rocketed. And the worse things got, the more the people who worked in the store would wonk and take home with them, which meant stocks ran low which [screwed] us even further.

Bet you didn’t read about that one in the Wall Street Journal.

What’s funny is that The Onion posted a parody video last week: Prison Economy Spirals As Price Of Pack Cigarettes Surpasses Two Hand Jobs

