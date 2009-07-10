Ex-Chinese Auto Tycoon Developing Secret Clean Car

Here’s an intriguing story from Reuters: Yang Rong, an exiled Chinese auto tycoon is setting up shop in Alabama to build a new brand of clean cars. He’s hired an ex-GM exec to oversee day to day operations, and he’s got Al Gore’s support.



What’s the name of the company? No idea. Will the cars be electric? Who knows. When does the manufacturing start? Got us. Is this a fun tease? You bet.

Reuters: Yang was China’s most influential carmaker at one time as he helped transform Brilliance from a stagnant state-owned auto factory into a top maker of mini-vans in the country.

Brilliance later became a household brand and a manufacturing partner of German carmaker BMW in China.

Yang’s new firm will manufacture cars in Alabama, with plans to sell them nationwide, while it also seeks partners in China where the tycoon hopes to produce cars for sale to local consumers, said the source.

“All cars made in the U.S. will be sold in the U.S. and the firm will also make cars in China and sell cars to Chinese consumers, but key technologies will be definitely controlled by people in the U.S.,” said the source.

Continue at Reuters–>



