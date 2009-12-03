Ex-BusinessWeek Top Editor Goes To Thomson Reuters

Stephen Adler, the former editor-in-chief of BusinessWeek has joined Thomson Reuters as a senior vice president and editorial director of the Professional division, which includes the Legal, Tax & Accounting, and Healthcare & Science businesses.



Considering Reuters is the rival of Bloomberg, who just bought BusinessWeek, this is a funny little twist.

rumour has it Adler was forced out at BusinessWeek when new bosses came in. Many of the BusinessWeek staff were surprised at his abrupt departure.

This is quite different from what John Byrne, who was in charge of the digital operations, is doing. He’s launching his own new media company.

