Ex Bush Aide: "Swing Vote" Was My Idea, Kelsey Grammer Ripped Me Off

We don’t know why anyone would want to take credit for box-office bomb Swing Vote, but perhaps the job market is tough for former presidential secretaries. In any event, Bush’s former assistant, Bradley Blakeman, claims that “elements” of the Kevin Costner film were stolen from a screenplay he wrote entitled Go November.



One problem: Blakeman’s script didn’t leave the election up to one person, which is the entire premise of Swing Vote. Instead, Blakerman’s script has a group of swing voters deciding the election, which would have been more realistic and might have made more money at the box-office.

AP: A former presidential aide claims in a lawsuit that plot and marketing elements of the Kevin Costner and Kelsey Grammer movie ”Swing Vote” were stolen from him.

Political commentator Bradley Blakeman, a former deputy assistant to President Bush for appointments and scheduling, said in the lawsuit filed Thursday that he gave a copyrighted screenplay entitled ”Go November” to Grammer in 2006.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court on Long Island, claims Grammer agreed to develop the project and star as an incumbent Republican president but ended up portraying a similar role in ”Swing Vote,” which was released Aug. 1…

Blakeman claims ”Swing Vote” incorporated other elements that he proposed, including: the timing of the film’s release, the use of real-life newscasters as actors playing themselves, the use of dirty tricks by both major political parties, marketing strategies and other plot points.

”Essentially, except for the character names and the relationship developed between the main characters played by defendant Kevin Costner and his daughter, the entire concept of ‘Swing Vote’ … was taken from the copyrighted work,” Blakeman’s lawsuit claims.

