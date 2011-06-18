Ex BP Boss Tony Hayward Just Raised $2.1 Billion For His Big New Oil Firm

Ex-BP CEO Tony Hayward along with Nat Rothschild raised £1.3 billion ($2.1 billion) for their new oil investment firm, Vallares (via The BBC). The Guardian reports that Hayward and Rothschild had to close the share offering early because of better-than-expected interest in the firm.



Hayward said that Vallares will look for oil investment opportunities in Russia, Latin America, Africa and the Middle East. There’s a notable exception to that list, and that is the United States. Hayward was lambasted by by the US media for the BP oil spill and the company’s response to the disaster.

Still, the BBC reports that Hayward may end up running several of the companies that Vallares buys.

