Ex-Bank Of America Executive Charged With Trying To Murder His Wife To Cover An Affair With His Secretary

Federal agents say Nancy Latham's estranged husband tried to hatch a murder-for-hire plot.

Former Bank of America executive

Christopher Latham has pleaded not guilty to charges that he hatched a murder-for-hire ploton his wife of 24 years during a messy divorce, local station WCSC reports, (h/t

Daily Mail).

Prosecutors argue that the former Charleston, South Carolina banker gave four would-be assassins (one of which was his mistress) a $US5,000 downpayment and a folder on his wife with photos, her daily schedule, and divorce hearing documents.

The alleged plot came tumbling down when one of the four, Russell Wilkinson, got pulled over in a traffic stop with a gun in the car — and dished about the plan to murder Latham’s wife, Nancy.

According to Nancy, Latham devised the plot in order to hide his relationship with his former Secretary and girlfriend, Wendy Moore.

Another alleged accomplice hanged himself in his jail cell in June. The other three have pleaded not guilty.

‘He had an affair with his secretary and got caught, and she hired people to kill me to keep me from testifying about it,’ Mrs. Latham said in a July 12 affidavit.

The Daily Mail reports that Latham, who earned $US683,000 a year at Bank of America, chose to retire from the firm in May after being connected to the plot.

