Ex-Bear Exec Sues For His $2 Million Bonus

Another one of these.



Gary Reback, a former executive at Bear Stearns, is suing to recover a $2 million bonus that he claims he’s owed.

Reback, who was fired when JPMorgan (JPM) acquired the practically bankrupt bank, says that he helped make the firm millions, and that he’s entitled.

NY Post: The suit filed in Manhattan Supreme Court on May 1 names Bear Stearns and JPMorgan as defendants.

Reback claims that even though Bear Stearns was on the verge of going under, he helped make millions of dollars for the Wall Street firm.

Reback also is suing for $1.1 million in severance pay he says Bear Stearns promised him.

Good luck, Gary.

