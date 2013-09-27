Former Bank VP Charged With Trying To Have Sex With A 13-Year-Old Says He Doesn't Enough Money To Pay For A Lawyer

A now-former 59-year-old Bank of America vice president, Kirk Simmons, was arrested this summer for trying to have sex with a thirteen-year-old girl.

According to The Associated Press, Simmons now wants a public defender because he doesn’t have any money in his bank account to pay for a lawyer himself.

Simmons was arrested in July by the Delaware Child Predator Task Force after responding to an online ad for paid sex with a thirteen year-old and making arrangements with her father, DelawareOnline reported.

The advertisement was actually created by undercover law enforcement authorities who arranged for a meet-up with Simmons at a Newark motel, the report said.

Simmons, who showed up to the location expecting to have sex with the girl, also had a laptop and camera with him, DelawareOnline reported citing investigators.

He faces charges related to attempted sex with a minor and attempted child pornography charges, according to The AP.

Simmons worked as a market information manager VP with Bank of America. He was fired after his arrest.

