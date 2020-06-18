Officer accused of shooting Rayshard Brooks charged with felony murder

Atlanta Police Department The Atlanta Police Department fired Garrett Rolfe, left, after the fatal police shooting of Rayshard Brooks. The department placed Devin Bronsan, right, on administrative duty.

Two Atlanta police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks were charged Wednesday and warrants were issued for their arrest, Fulton County DA Paul L. Howard, Jr. announced.

Garrett Rolfe, who shot Brooks and was fired by the police department, faces 11 charges, including felony murder and aggravated assault, and Devin Brosnan, who has been placed on administrative duty, faces three charges, including aggravated assault.

Witnesses told investigators that Rolfe “actually kicked Mr. Brooks,” and Brosnan stepped on his shoulder as he lay on the ground “fighting for his life,” Howard said.

Earlier in the day, the Guardian reported that Rolfe and two other policemen tried to cover up a 2015 officer-involved shooting that landed a Black man, who was found in a stolen truck, in the hospital with a collapsed lung.

Former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe will face 11 charges, including felony murder and aggravated assault, in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, District Attorney Paul L. Howard, Jr. announced on Wednesday.

Speaking at a news conference at the Fulton County Superior Courthouse, Howard said that Officer Devin Brosnan, who was placed on administrative duty following the fatal June 12 encounter, is now a state’s witness. He faces three charges, including aggravated assault.

Rolfe exclaimed, “I got him” after two bullets hit Brooks – one of them pierced his heart, Howard said.

According to Atlanta’s standard operating procedures, officers are expected to render timely medical assistance to anyone who is injured. But, on Friday night, “for some two minutes and 12 seconds, there was no medical attention applied to Mr. Brooks,” Howard said.

Instead, investigators learned from witnesses that Rolfe “actually kicked Mr. Brooks” as he lay on the floor “fighting for his life,” and Brosnan stepped on his shoulders at the same time, Howard said.

Their demeanour after Brooks collapsed on the ground did not “reflect any fear” of him, but did highlight “other kinds of emotions,” he added.

Arrest warrants have been issued for both Rolfe and Brosnan, and Howard asked them to voluntarily surrender by 6 p.m. on Thursday. His recommended that Rolfe be held without bond, while Brosnan can be granted a $US50,000 bond.

The incident in question began after police were called to Wendy’s because Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, fell asleep in his car at the restaurant’s drive-thru. An employee called police and said that Brooks appeared “intoxicated” but unarmed, and was parked in a way that was forcing other patrons to have to drive around him, the 911 call shows, according to NBC News.

Rolfe and Brosnan’s interaction with the father-of-four began peacefully but escalated after he failed a breathalyzer test and the officers tried to arrest him. He scuffled with them, rolling around the ground, before snatching a Taser from one of their hands, firing it at them, and attempting to flee, video from the scene shows.

Rolfe, who had been with the Atlanta Police Department, for nearly seven years, opened fire and hit Brooks twice. He collapsed on the ground in the Wendy’s parking lot and died later at a hospital from “gunshot wounds of the back,” which caused “organ injuries and blood loss,” the Fulton County medical examiner’s office said.

On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered in protest at the restaurant, which was set on fire. Brooks’ death comes about two weeks after the police killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, in Minneapolis. Black Lives Matter demonstrations have sprung up around the world with tens of thousands calling for justice and an end to police violence and systemic racism.

During his tenure as an Atlanta policeman, Rolfe had faced 12 investigations – four of them were citizens complaints – and been exonerated in nine of them, his disciplinary history shows. He received a written reprimand for use-of-force involving a firearm in October 2017.

Dustin Chambers/Getty Images ATLANTA, GA – JUNE 15: Protesters take part in the March On Georgia, organised by NAACP, on June 15, 2020 in Downtown Atlanta, Georgia. The march comes in response to the police killing of Rayshard Brooks outside an Atlanta Wendy’s restaurant on June 12.

Rolfe was also involved in an August 2015 case that involved a firearm discharge but did not have a conclusive action taken, based on the department’s documents. However, the Guardian first reported that the incident in question was an officer-involved shooting that Rolfe and two other policemen allegedly tried to hide.

The encounter involved Jackie Jermaine Harris who police pursued because he was driving a stolen truck, court documents show, per the Guardian. Harris, who is Black, rammed the vehicle into a squad car, prompting responding officers to shoot multiple times into the truck.

One bullet hit Harris and his lung collapsed, but he survived and went on to plead guilty to theft, property damage, fleeing arrest, and damaging a police vehicle, the Guardian said.

At a 2016 court hearing, Judge Doris L. Downs deemed the case a “disaster.”

“It’s the wildest case I’ve seen in my 34 years here,” she said, per the Guardian.

Apparently mystified by the fact that the officers did not report the shooting, Downs called for an investigation.

“None of the police put in the report that they shot the man – none of them. And they sent him to Grady [Memorial Hospital] with collapsed lungs and everything, and the report doesn’t mention it,” Downs said.

She went on to say: “I am ethically going to be required to turn all of them in. What the police did was wrong, and they will have to answer for what they did.”

The Guardian said that it remains unknown if any action was taken against the officers.

Since Brooks’ death on Friday, Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields has stepped down. Nineteen officers also resigned, CBS-affiliate WGCL-TV reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

