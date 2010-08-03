Ex-Apple iPhone Exec Invests In Mobile Payments Startup Payfone

Opus Capital’s Bob Borchers, who used to be an iPhone marketing exec at Apple, is joining Payfone’s board

Mobile commerce is one of those industries that it seems obvious will eventually take off, but is still waiting for the right model. Beyond satisfying the needs of users and merchants, there are also a bunch of other mouths who want to be fed — carriers, phone manufacturers, etc.Someone (or several companies) will eventually figure out something that works, but there first will probably need to be a wide variety of attempts.



So expect to hear a lot about mobile commerce companies raising money in the next several years, like this latest deal, an $11 million Series B for a New York-based company called Payfone.

Leading the round: Opus Capital partner Bob Borchers, an ex-Apple iPhone executive who will join the company’s board, and BlackBerry Partners Fund — the investment vehicle for Research In Motion — whose Kevin Talbot will also join the board. Early investor RRE Ventures — which, full disclosure, is an investor in Business Insider — also participated in the round.

The deal is Borchers’ first since leaving Apple last year, where he worked on iPhone marketing, led the company’s partnership with Nike, and previously led iPod integration with car companies. (More about Bob here.)

Borchers had an inside look at the launch of Apple’s iPhone App Store — one of the first next-generation mobile payments products that has actually worked — and that should be very helpful for Payfone.

Payfone’s spin, as we understand it, is that they work with carriers to provide a mobile payment system that lets you buy something by giving a merchant your phone number, and having the transaction billed to your prepaid or post-paid mobile phone account. Could it work? Perhaps, assuming it’s easy to use, and is a good deal for the app developers/merchants who would need to adopt it.

In a release, the company says it plans to use the money to grow its presence in EMEA, Latin America, and Asia.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.