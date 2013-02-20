Ex-Apple Exec: An iWatch Is More Likely Than An Apple TV

Photo: Flickr/Brett Jordan

There are two products Apple is rumoured to be working on at the moment – a smartwatch and a TV.Of the two, former Apple exec Jean Louis Gassée, now a VC, says its more likely the company will make a smartwatch or “iWatch.”



That’s because a TV is a “lean back” device, while an iWatch would be “an Even More Personal personal computer — an “intimate computer.”

Designing one will raise questions Apple has always loved to answer, says Gassée – ones about “user interface, sensors, iOS version, new types of apps, connection with other iDevices… And, of course price. “

He says: “What hardens Apple’s resolve is designing, making, and selling large numbers of personal computers, from the traditional desktop/laptop Mac, to the genre-validating iPad, and on to the iPhone — the Very Personal Computer.

“Everything else is an ingredient, a booster, a means to the noblest end.”

“The company’s monomania, its collective passion is undeniable. More than any other company, Apple has made computers personal, machines we can lift with our hands and our credit cards.”

Gassée doesn’t actually believe Apple will ever make TV sets. He does believe Apple’s current TV solution, the “black puck” called Apple TV, will go on.

But it, he says, is like Apple software: “it makes iPhones, iPads, Macs and our iTunes libraries more valuable, but it’s still just a member of the supporting cast.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.