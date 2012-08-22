Ex-Apple Employee Sues Apple, Claims Steve Jobs Promised Him A Job For Life

Photo: Apple

A former employee is suing Apple because he claims that co-founder Steve Jobs promised him a job for life at the world’s most valuable company.Wayne Goodrich alleges that at a one-on-one meeting with Mr Jobs in 2005, he was told that there would always be a job for him at Apple .



“This express promise by Steve Jobs was consistent with a practice that Steve Jobs had, acting on behalf of defendant Apple, of promising job security to certain key employees who worked directly with him for many years,” according to a lawsuit filed in San Jose, California.

Having been dismissed in December for what he describes as “business reasons” not linked to his work, Mr Goodrich is seeking compensation for lost pay, benefits as well as emotional distress. According to the suit, Mr Goodrich helped execute the product launches for both the iPhone and the iPad.

The Californian company’s product launches became a signature of Apple’s success over the last decade as it won market share from BlackBerry maker Research in Motion. Mr Goodrich also claims he introduced Apple to to the makers of the Siri voice software now used in iPhones.

Mr Jobs, who died last October after a more than five-year battle with cancer, told Mr Goodrich in 2010 that there would be another position at Apple if he was no longer around, the suit claims. A separate website bearing Mr Goodrich’s name says that he will be releasing a book called ‘Stevenote’ later this year or early next year.

Apple could not be reached for immediate comment.

The legal action comes as shares in Apple climbed almost 3pc to a fresh record of $665.15 (422 pounds) in New York. On Monday,Apple toppled Microsoft’s record as the most valuable company .

The company is expected to launch the latest version of the iPhone in the autumn, while hopes are also building that Apple will also make a more aggressive push into television with a new device next year.

