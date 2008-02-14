ex-AOLers to ex-Yahoos: Don't Worry, Life After Firing!

After hearing about the Yahoo layoffs–and especially after reading Ryan Kuder’s Twitter log–AOL veterans are weighing in. The message: Don’t worry, there’s life after firing!



I was laid off from AOL over the summer and had a good experience working with these guys in my search. One of the few recruiters that actually understand the industry!!! (http://www.iMediaRecruiters.Com/) Good luck, still plenty of opportunities in the industry and I’m sure you all will do well!!

-Steve Lipson

Hey I was laid off from AOL last year and it was the best thing to happen to me. Found a better job without dealing with all the stress I had at AOL.

The best part is I no longer have to watch management destroy the company at one time I liked working for. I was there for the CompuServe / AOL merger and then the AOL / Time Warner merger. It was the merger with Time Warner that brought AOL so low. Couldn’t get anything done. Took them five years to realise the need to merge Road Runner with AOL which by that time was too much too late.

They only chip I have on my shoulder is that Steve Case, Bob Pitman and rest of their ilk destroyed the value of what little stock options I had while they walked with billions.

Good Luck to all the laid off yahoo’s out there.

-Brian

And then of course there’s the brilliant, poignant electronic literature that is emerging from these layoffs: videos, Twitter logs, Haikus, blog comments, and more. Which gives us another excuse to again bring you the seminal work of the genre: AOL France Bids AOL Adieu.



From our post last fall:

A video farewell produced by the folks at AOL France on layoff day. It is simply not to be missed. It is hosted on Vimeo, and it’s password-protected. Enter the password “aollover” (AOL lover) in the box below, and you’ll be able to see it. (Just do it–it’s worth the effort). Will someone hire these people, please? They’re awesome.



Reader synopsis: “AOL office in Paris. starts with “to a lost love”. people show their affection for AOL. but in the end, it shows a sign “2000 square meters to let”…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.