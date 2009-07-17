- Twitter: “we absolutely did not give permission for these documents to be shared.” [Twitter]
- Facebook doesn’t do enough for user privacy, says watchdog [Reuters]
- Ex-49er Steve Young joins VC firm [Mercury News]
- Where tech companies got their name [SMH]
- Warring Twitter books race to publication [Gawker]
- Midway’s corporate officers clean out their desks [IndustryGamers]
- Viacom says its figured out Web video advertising [MediaMemo]
- Letterman beats up on Conan some more [NYT]
