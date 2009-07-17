Midway's Corporate Officers Clean Out Their Desks

Nicholas Carlson
pinkslip tbi

  • Twitter: “we absolutely did not give permission for these documents to be shared.” [Twitter]
  • Facebook doesn’t do enough for user privacy, says watchdog [Reuters]
  • Ex-49er Steve Young joins VC firm [Mercury News]
  • Where tech companies got their name [SMH]
  • Warring Twitter books race to publication [Gawker]
  • Midway’s corporate officers clean out their desks [IndustryGamers]
  • Viacom says its figured out Web video advertising [MediaMemo]
  • Letterman beats up on Conan some more [NYT]

Tagged In

