AOL Refugee Raises $7 Milllion For SB Nation

Former AOL exec Jim bankoff raised $7 million for his sports news network, SB Nation, AllThingsD reports.



This second round of funding values the company at $30 million.

Founded in 2003 by DailyKos founder Markos Moulitsas, SB Nation is a sports blog and describes itself as “network of fan-centric online sports communities.”

The company raised $5 million in its first round with investors like ex-AOLer Ted Leonsis, LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner and Allen & Co.

“SB Nation has used that investment to grow like gangbusters over the last year, especially since Bankoff arrived last fall as its chairman and CEO,” says AllThingsD’s Kara Swisher.

PaidContent reports that Comcast Interactive Capital led the second round and includes previous investors Accel, Allen & Co and Leonsis.

