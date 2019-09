In this interview with Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher, former AOL boss Jon Miller explains why he went to News Corp (NWS), how micropayments are coming to MySpace and what it was like meeting hostile Time Warner (TWX) execs after the AOL-Time Warner merger. Watch:



