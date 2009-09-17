Ex-AOLer Joanna Shields Forms Startup With Elisabeth Murdoch

Joanna Shields, who was Bebo’s CEO when it sold to AOL for $850 million, and Elisabeth Murdoch, Rupert’s daughter and media mogul in her own right, have joined to form an interactive content start-up.



BoomTown reports:

Sources said this new company, based in London, will invest, develop and partner to create a variety of content offerings that also incorporate interactive and social networking elements. It will also help the vast array of Shine content in interactive efforts.

