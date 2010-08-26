Ex-AOLer: How About Some Love For Games.com?

An ex-AOLer wants us to point out Games.com is doing all right:



How about some good AOL news for a change? Games.com, the bastard child at AOL that makes them gobs of cash (hyper profitable, more per FTE than any other channel), was just named one of the top 50 sites on the Internet. And they didn’t need a summer sprint to do it. Maybe this is what happens when execs don’t interfere?

If Games.com is doing so well, how come AOL doesn’t get into the whole social gaming, micro-payments craze that’s pushing Zynga to $1 billion revenues this year? AOL already has all its subscribers credit card numbers on file, so the virtual goods business would involve that much less friction…

