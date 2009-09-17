Ex-AOLer Coleman's First HuffPo Tasks: Hire Sales People, Launch New Ad Units

We just got off the phone with Huffington Post CEO Eric Hippeau.
We asked him lots about new president and chief revenue officer Greg Coleman.
Here’s what we learned:
- Eric, a Yahoo board member, and Greg, a former Yahoo sales boss, have known each other 10 years.
- Greg got the gig because he “knows everybody.” His task: diving into his rolodex and “talking about us and telling our story.”
- Huffington Post revenues are closer to our estimate ($15 million in 2009) than All Things D’s ($8 million).
- HuffPo — relatively new to direct sales — will be rapidly expanding sales force now that Greg’s on board.
- Users commented on HuffPo posts 2 million times last month.
- HuffPo wants to learn more about who its users are and continue digging into that data.
- Says Eric, “We’re going to have new ad formats coming in October — very similar to IAB and OPA type of ads. Some will be our own creations, but not far from the standards.”
- HuffPo will also soon introduce “some very innovative programs for advertisers to interact with users.” We couldn’t get any more details. Its all very hush-hush.
- Huffington Post saw 23 million uniques last month, according to internal figures.
- Remember how Huffpo was going to crash and burn after the election ended? Political stories now account for only half the site’s traffic.
- HuffPo now has local editions in New York, Chicago and Denver, but hasn’t started selling local ads yet.
- A HuffPo tech section is coming soon.
