Ex-AOL SVP Kannapell Lands On His Feet

Former AOL SVP John Kannapell didn’t make it in the Tim Armstrong regime, but don’t worry, he’s landed on his feet.



A company called ServiceMagic –the self-described “leading source for connecting homeowners to pre-screened professionals” — just announced they’ve made John their CFO.

The release:

ServiceMagic, Inc., the leading source for connecting homeowners to pre-screened professionals, has announced the appointment of John Kannapell to the newly created position of chief financial officer. Kannapell will report directly to Craig Smith, CEO of ServiceMagic, and oversee long-term strategy, budgetary planning, costs management, and organizational performance for ServiceMagic, Inc.



Prior to joining ServiceMagic, John served as senior vice president of AOL Search, Local & Maps where he managed a $700 million portfolio of leading internet brands like MapQuest, AOL Search, City’s Best, and AOL Yellow Pages. “John brings tremendous knowledge of the local services and lead generation markets and has a proven record of strong financial oversight in growing businesses at scale,” said Smith. “We are excited to have him join our senior management team.”



While at AOL, Kannapell held several senior management positions, leading global product strategy, business planning, business intelligence, sales development, and business operations. Prior to AOL, he was a lead strategy consultant for Proxicom, where he developed customer strategy solutions for companies such as Harvard Business School Publishing, HBO and ExxonMobil. Kannapell earned a BS in Business Administration from Washington and Lee University and an MBA from the F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business at Babson College where he graduated Magna Cum Laude.



ServiceMagic is the nation’s leading Web site connecting homeowners and businesses with prescreened, customer-rated home service professionals. Since 1999, ServiceMagic.com has made more than 15 million matches, resulting in billions of dollars in home improvement and commercial projects. Each of ServiceMagic’s 70,000 professionals is screened through our rigorous screening process, including criminal background checks, and state-level licensing. Headquartered in Golden, Colorado with over 1,000 employees, ServiceMagic draws five million unique visitors to its Web site each month. ServiceMagic is an operating business of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IACI). For more information, visit servicemagic.com.

Don’t miss: LEAKED: AOL CEO Tim Armstrong’s ‘Blueprint’ For Employees

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.