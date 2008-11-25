Yahoo Eyes Ex-AOL Media Boss Kelly For CEO Gig (YHOO)

Add former AOL media boss Mike Kelly’s name to Yahoo’s (YHOO) list of candidates for the CEO gig. Kelly’s the guy who led AOL’s Advertising.com acquisition.



“He’s in the mix,” says a source. “He’s a part of the conversation. They contacted him. He is being considered.”

A top interactive agency exec described for us Kelly’s reputation on Madison Avenue: “Nice guy. Fought the AOL bureaucracy battle hard. Somewhat old school and certainly not the younger, more dynamic ‘name’ they may need, but there are few of those types left.”

AOL and Kelly split in 2007, shortly after Mediaweek listed him as one of the 50 “most influential executives shaping the future of media.” Now he’s serving as an advisor to ad exchange ContextWeb. Here’s how Kelly formats his resumé on LinkedIn:

