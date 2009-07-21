Ex-AOL Media Boss Mike Kelly Hired As Weather Channel CEO

Former AOL media boss Mike Kelly has a new job: He’s now CEO of The Weather Channel Companies, the company announced today.

At AOL, he drove the company’s Web advertising buying spree, including the acquisitions of Advertising.com and mobile ad firm Third Screen Media.

Now, he’s responsible for:

The Weather Channel, the second most distributed cable network, in 99 million homes.

Weather.com, the third most visited news and information brand, with 41.5 million monthly uniques. (According to release.)

The Weather Channel’s popular mobile site and apps.

Kelly was reportedly considered for Yahoo’s CEO opening last year, which was filled by Carol Bartz. Before AOL, Kelly was president of global marketing at Time Warner. Before that, he worked for 17 years at Time Inc.

