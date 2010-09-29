Ex-AOL Media Boss Bill Wilson Takes On $144.9 Billion Local Ad Market As Chief Digital Officer At Townsquare

Bill Wilson has a new gig. The former AOL EVP, who started formulating that company’s turnaround as a 20-first century Time Inc. even before Tim Armstrong joined, will be EVP and chief digital officer at Townsquare Media.



There, Bill’s mission will be to transform 171 radio stations in 36 local markets into full-fledged, multi-platform local media companies.

Bill tells us what drew him most to the job were the ideas of attacking the huge white space in local and working for Steven Price, a successful serial entrepreneur best known for selling Price Cellular for more than $1 billion. After spending a summer with his 8-year-old and 5-year-old, Bill starts the new job today.

Watch out Townsquare, the volume is about to go up to 11.

As for us, we look forward to watching Bill take on the same space AOL is trying to reach with its local blog network, Patch. Patch has the advantage of low cost. Townsquare has the advantage of 171 established radio stations. Let’s get it on!

